EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan on getting trolled for wearing black lipstick: 'I was called chudail'

Shruti Haasan in a candid chat with Pinkvilla talked about getting trolled and getting comments for her bold fashion choices. Watch the full interview below.

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan is known to be the jet-set trendsetter and her style is unapologetic. The Vakeel Saab actress dresses up for herself and it reflects her personality. She knows how to pull off any look with ease and confidence. Her love for black and dark lipsticks is quite evident through her Instagram photos. The stunner in a candid chat with Pinkvilla talked about getting trolled and getting comments for her fashion choices.

"I didn't wear that black lipstick so that you can put that gold star on your report card of me. I did it because I wanted to do it. So, I will continue, I'm not going to do it for a role or a movie unless it demanded it. I wouldn't just like randomly or put black lipstick and step out my house in the middle of summer. I mean, I would love to but I think that would be a bit much, but if the mood calls for it and if I feel like doing it, then I do it."

I think somewhere I've aspired to be rock and roll witch anyway..so it's great Shruti Haasan

She continued, "I think a lot of misconception for me I grew up by idolising and I love the whole metal scene, I love the goth subculture. I love that whole aesthetic. I get comments like what happened to you, you look like 'chudail' and I say ok. yeah it's fine...that's cool because witches are bad so I love that. I will be chudail (witch) that's fine. I think they don't realize when they call me witch that it's the greatest compliment because I think somewhere I've aspired to be rock and roll witch anyway..so it's great."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×