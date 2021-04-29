  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan on her & Santanu Hazarika's dating rumours: Happy to have that equation in my life

Shruti Haasan has yet not confirmed or denied being in a relationship with Santanu, but they look happy with each other's company.
6894 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan on her & Santanu Hazarika's dating rumours: Happy to have that equation in my life
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the last few months, you might have noticed doodle artist Santanu Hazarika is constantly featuring in Shruti Haasan's social media posts. From celebrating each other's birthday to being spotted at the airport together, Shruti Haasan has once again managed to grab eyeballs over her rumoured relationship with Santanu Hazarika. Shruti has yet not confirmed or denied being in a relationship with Santanu, but they look happy with each other's company. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti finally reacted to the same and said that she is enjoying this phase of her life. 

When asked about fans are curious to know if she is dating Santanu, Shruti replied, "I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life." 

On the professional front, after the blockbuster release of Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan has geared up for Prabhas starrer Salaar. The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The actress has already wrapped up a schedule of the film in Hyderabad.

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Shruti Haasan pens a positive note amidst tough time; Santanu Hazarika photobombs her sunkissed photo
Shruti Haasan wishes her rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on his birthday with goofy and cute photos
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan's rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika accompanies her as they arrive at the airport
Shruti Haasan is dating Santanu Hazarika; Here's everything you need to know about her new love
Happy Wednesday: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Sayyeshaa; All things positive by celebs to look at
Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Shruti Haasan calls Prabhas ‘super chill’; Says it’s fun to work with him