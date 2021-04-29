EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan on her & Santanu Hazarika's dating rumours: Happy to have that equation in my life

Shruti Haasan has yet not confirmed or denied being in a relationship with Santanu, but they look happy with each other's company.

In the last few months, you might have noticed doodle artist Santanu Hazarika is constantly featuring in Shruti Haasan's social media posts. From celebrating each other's birthday to being spotted at the airport together, Shruti Haasan has once again managed to grab eyeballs over her rumoured relationship with Santanu Hazarika. Shruti has yet not confirmed or denied being in a relationship with Santanu, but they look happy with each other's company. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti finally reacted to the same and said that she is enjoying this phase of her life.

When asked about fans are curious to know if she is dating Santanu, Shruti replied, "I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

On the professional front, after the blockbuster release of Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan has geared up for Prabhas starrer Salaar. The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The actress has already wrapped up a schedule of the film in Hyderabad.

