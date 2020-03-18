EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan REVEALS the most used emojis, homepage wallpaper, quirkiest apps on her phone; VIDEO

Shruti Haasan has revealed numerous facts related to her phone in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla. Read further to know more.

Have you imagined what it would be like to peep into your favorite star’s phone? Well, the reality here is that it’s not possible. However, Southern beauty Shruti Haasan has recently revealed what’s on her phone in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla. Starting with the most commonly asked question that is the most used emoji, Shruti hilariously replies that she uses the ‘poop’ and ‘side-kiss’ emojis the most. Next, she shows us her homepage wallpaper that is of Lord Murugan.

The Welcome Back actress also shows us her favorite throwback picture which includes her sister Akshara and father Kamal Haasan. When being asked about the most dialed number on her phone, Shruti states that it’s her driver whom she calls whenever in Mumbai. She then admits that the least used app on her phone is the meditation app which she is supposed to use the most. Shruti also confesses that she is obsessed with the jelly candy crush app. The most shocking revelation made by the actress is that her phone has 42, 832 photos and 5,271 videos! Well, that’s a huge number, right?

Shruti reveals that the quirkiest app on her phone is Hipstamatic which is a camera app. On the work front, the actress has some interesting projects coming up in 2020. She will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam which has been helmed by SP Jananathan. The stunning diva will be seen opposite Ravi Teja in Krack which is slated to be released on May 8, 2020.

