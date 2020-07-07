EXCLUSIVE: Siddhu Jonnalagadda REACTS to Krishna and his Leela controversy; Shares about his struggle, success

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddhu Jonnalagadda opens up about finally getting the spotlight after the release of Krishna and his Leela, success, struggle and more.

Basking in the success of his recently released Telugu film, Krishna and his Leela, lead actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda recalls a popular dialogue of from the film Luck By Chance- 'Unhe mat bhulo, joh tumhe tab jaante the jab tum kuch nahi the. The current heartthrob thinks of this dialogue as he credits the success of his film to everyone who have been during his ups and downs.

Overwhelmed with the reviews coming his way for Netflix's Krishna and his Leela, Siddhu says, "I have been struggling for more than 10 years now...the struggle and those 10 years have been instrumental in making today happen. All the mistakes, all the desperation, struggle, I don't regret any of it. I would attribute the success of this film and my success to all the people who were there with me when I was zero. I would give major credit to everyone for being a part of it and thank the past me for not giving up."

While he is enjoying the spotlight and being the new kid on the block feeling, Siddhu Jonnalagadda shares about taking a sabbatical after his last film. He shares, "My last film released about 3 to 4 years ago and even though the film collected 13-16 crore, it didn't give me the desired break. I had to take a break and go on sabbatical to understand what are the kind of films I want to do and then I realized, I want to play flawed characters. Because they challenge me and they have a better impact on people because it immediately pulls the film out of a preachy mode and it is more of what it is kind of film. I think life is all about living with your weaknesses and flaws."

Share your experience of playing the role of Krishna and idea behind it, considering you have also penned the script

I majorly have friends who are women, and I think they are the most strong human beings, stronger than men and there is a huge side to them which doesn't come out in our films. It is high time we show who they are. I have drawn a lot of inspiration from the women around me and we tried including it, as much as possible. We wanted to write a film, which had one flawed man in the middle of 3 to 4 strong women.

Equally, with appreciation, the film is in the news as viewers alleged that it denigrates Hindu deities. Your comment?

I have been reading a few things too but I chose to keep quiet about it because I only wanted to respond when spoken to. Firstly, I would like to apologize to everyone who is hurt and been thinking we intentionally did something to offend their beliefs or religion. But to be very honest, we were not even thinking on those lines when we made the film. We just wanted to make a very light-hearted film, which portrays what's happening out in society. We chose a few names which would resonate well and common.

