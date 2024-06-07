EXCLUSIVE: Silambarasan TR and Dinosaurs’ director MR Madhavan are in talks for movie; positive collaboration on cards

Back in 2023, debutante MR Madhavan forayed into Tamil cinema with his critically acclaimed movie Dinosaurs. Now, the director has managed to pitch a story to Silambarasan TR, and apparently, the Thug Life actor has also liked the script.

Silambarasan TR is likely to collaborate with Dinosaurs' director, MR Madhavan

In an exclusive update, we learned that Simbu was present for the narration of the film's story and is interested in being part of it but is yet to sign the dotted lines. There is a possibility of collaboration. However, the project has not been confirmed as of now since they are currently in search of a potential producer.

The film Dinosaurs, starring Udhay Karthik, Rishi Rithvik, Saipriya Deva, Srrini, D Maneksha, Janaki Suresh, and many more, tells the tale of two rival gangster families. As both families try to take over control of the city, their feud becomes deadlier, making us question who’d come out on top.

The film, composed by BoBo Sasii, was released in theaters on July 28, 2023. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With Silmabarasan TR now interested in a project with the director, it’ll be interesting to see how the film will turn out and if it’ll take off soon.

Silambarsan TR’s upcoming movies

Silambarasan TR was last seen on the big screen for his movie Pathu Thala in 2023. The film, directed by Obeli N Krishna, was a neo-noir action thriller that was the official remake of the Kannada-language film Mufti. The movie also featured actors Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Santhosh Prathap, Kalaiyarasan, and Anu Sithara in key roles.

The actor is currently shooting for Kamal Haasan's film, Thug Life. The movie directed by Mani Ratnam initially had roped in Dulquer Salmaan to play a pivotal role in the film but due to scheduling conflicts, the actor opted out, with Simbu stepping in for the project.

The film also marks the actor’s first-time collaboration on-screen with Kamal Haasan and the second Mani Ratnam directorial after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Moreover, the actor is also set to play a dual role in his upcoming period movie, tentatively called STR48, which has currently been delayed.

