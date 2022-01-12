EXCLUSIVE: 'Somethings are true, some not', says Nidhhi Agerwal as she addresses rumours on personal life

Celebrities love all the attention. Be it for their movies or fashion choices, they are always in the spotlight. However, being a public figure and in the constant glare of media, comes with both, benefits and drawbacks. Addressing the same, Nidhhi Agerwal in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla said, "Eventually, your work speaks above everything else."

Asked about how she deals with rumours and things written about her personal life, Nidhhi said, "Things are written about you all the time. Somethings are true, some are not. As long as your parents know what is real and what is not is what is most important. As far as people saying things, it's kind of like high school drama. It's the same stuff, but on the bigger scale. Eventually, your work speaks above everything else. Am waiting for it to happen."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

On the other hand, Ashok Galla, Mahesh Babu's nephew who is making a debut with the upcoming film Hero said, "I am not been dealing with it much because my social media presence is not much. It's easy to say that I am prepared but I don't know how I will react when it will happen. Like, I have been seeing... (laughs)... She has to answer (points at Nidhhi)."

For the unversed, Nidhhi is currently in the news over her rumoured relationship with Kollywood star Silambarasan, fondly called Simbu. Speculations have been doing rounds that she is dating Simbu and the two are in a live-in relationship for 2 years. However, a source close to Nidhhi's team denied saying 'it is a mere rumour'.

