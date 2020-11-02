EXCLUSIVE: Suriya’s dedication in body transformation for Soorarai Pottru was impeccable says Guneet Monga

Suriya and Aparna Balamurali's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru is all set to release on November 12.

Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer Soorarai Pottru is all set to release on November 12 directly on the video streaming platform Amazon Prime. While we are counting the days to watch the film, co-producer Guneet Monga got candid during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Air Deccan’s CEO Gopinath. Initially, the makers planned to release the film during summer 2020. However, it got delayed owing to the pandemic situation.

During the interview, the coproducer opened up on several aspects of the film stating from their decision to release the film digitally to Suriya’s body transformation. About the makers’ decision to give the film a direct release on the OTT platform, she said that she was excited for the OTT release as it will be available for audiences across the country. “Pandemic situation is unpredicted. Though we made the film for a theatre release, we are excited about keeping up with the trends. We have to be empathetic during these times and do what is best for everyone involved”.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to not hit the big screens on Diwali 2020?

Talking about Suriya’s massive body transformation, she said, “Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the story of Captain Gopinath and how he built Air Deccan. It is a pan Indian story. People living in Gujarat to those in Kashmir know about Air Deccan. We had a blast making the film and we had such a good time. We are excited that all of them will enjoy the film during Diwali.”

“Suriya is one of the most hard-working and most humble actors. He managed to pull off the younger and older version with his hard work and dedication,” she added. Guneet concluded the interview by saying that the team is very happy and humbled with the positive response to the trailer.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×