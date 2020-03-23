EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on shooting for Baahubali amid torrential rains, Bole Chudiyan & more

Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed various facts related to her personal and professional life in a live chat with Pinkvilla. Read on to know more.

As people are resorting to self-quarantine and social-distancing, virtual communication is the only way to contact each other. This is how the very beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia came live with us on Pinkvilla and revealed various facts related to her personal and professional life. Let’s start with the actress talking about shooting her sequences for the magnum opus Baahubali first. She reveals that her sequence was shot at Mahabaleshwar at a time when there were torrential rains in the area.

The actress shares another memory from the same in which they had to shoot while being drenched in knee-deep waters. However, Tamannaah also reveals that the people were quite supportive of her especially during the time when she lost her maternal grandmother. When being asked by a fan about the progress of Bole Chudiyan, the actress says that they have already shot for the movie and that it will be rolled out soon once the remaining parts are completed.

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Tamannaah Bhatia below:

For the unversed, the Southern beauty has been roped in opposite Nwazuddin Siddique in Bole Chudiyan. In the midst of all this, Tamannaah has expressed her desire to work with two actors down in the South namely Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan. On being asked to name one from Bollywood too, she takes Vicky Kaushal’s name and says that she would love to work with him. The actress has sportingly reacted to the fact that she is being called ‘milk’ down in the South because of her beautiful skin tone. Tamannaah says that she doesn’t even know how to react on the same and accepts that she often hears such comments from people.

Just like many of us who have resorted to binge-watching during the self-quarantine period amid the Coronavirus crisis, Tamannaah Bhatia is doing something similar and she is more than happy to share the same. The actress has said that she has binge-watched series like Made in Heaven and Guilty. She has also shared some good news about being the part of a web show soon which has been titled The November Story. It has been produced by Ananda Vikatan.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia feels Janta Curfew was the need of the hour; says people have to self isolate)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More