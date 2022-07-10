EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Samantha starrer 'Yashoda' to be released soon; Actress to shoot last song in the slums

Keeping Samantha's pan-India reach in mind, the makers of her upcoming film Yashoda are making this project with zero compromises. Sam has prepared for her role with dedication for the film helmed by director duo Hari-Harish. She will be seen seamlessly transitioning into many parts and personas. While we wait to know what's next in store for us, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the much-awaited first teaser of the film will be out soon which is by the end of July.

"The promotional strategy for the film has begun already and the teaser will be out by the end of this month July). 99 percent of the shoot is completed and only a song is left which will be shot in the slums of Hyderabad. The climax part of the film is shot in Kodaikanal under the supervision of Fight Master Venkat," reveals a source.

"We all know Sam is a true example of versatility. She is totally focused and prepping for the last song of the film which will be shot in live locations with all security in place," adds the source.

To release it in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam simultaneously, Yashoda will hit big screens on August 12th.



Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and others are playing major roles in the film.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Samantha Ruth Prabhu! The Oh Baby actress is in the news for reports surrounding her big Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed she is also in talks for The Immortal Ashwatthama co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

