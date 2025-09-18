EXCLUSIVE: Teja Sajja details about Prabhas’ voice-over narration in Mirai, says ‘He is a star who doesn’t even realize…’

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in the lead roles, hit the big screens on September 12, 2025. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film became a massive success in theaters, catching widespread attention from many, especially due to the voice-over narration by Prabhas.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the film’s lead, Teja, shares his thoughts on the Baahubali star’s gesture.

EXCLUSIVE: Teja Sajja on Prabhas’ voice-over for Mirai

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Teja Sajja was asked about Prabhas’ voice-over narration and how he felt about the gesture. The HanuMan actor revealed how he initially met the Rebel star during the filming of Mirai and how excited Prabhas was for a project.

In his own words, “I met him a couple of times on the sets of Mirai. He was very excited for the film, and like, he’s a star who doesn’t even realize how big he is. He is that simple and humble. I love him. It took us just one phone call for the voice-over.”

“We needed a person with that gravity. A particular kind of personality narrating the story because it has a lot of fantasy. So, to get that kind of believability, we needed a very big person talking about it. It was just a phone call; there was no further discussion about it. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. He is The Darling,” Sajja added.

Watch the Pinkvilla interview feat Teja Sajja:

More about Mirai

Mirai is a fantasy action-adventure superhero movie starring Teja Sajja in the lead role. The story follows Vedha, an orphan and pickpocket who is prophesied to become the savior of the world.

According to the prophecy, Vedha must face off against Mahabir Lama, aka Black Sword, a man in pursuit of the 9 sacred scriptures created by Emperor Ashoka. These scriptures are believed to hold the key to immortality and godhood.

Whether Vedha manages to overcome these challenges and take on Black Sword before time runs out forms the heart of the narrative.

While the HanuMan actor plays the protagonist, Manchu Manoj portrays the antagonist, Black Sword. The film also features Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Tanja Keller, and several others in key roles.

Mirai ends on a cliffhanger, teasing a sequel titled Mirai: Jaitharaya, with a cameo by Rana Daggubati as the main antagonist of the next chapter.

