EXCLUSIVE: Teja Sajja opens up on overwhelming response to HanuMan’s teaser

Teja Sajja is all set for his next film HanuMan which is slated to release in theaters on 12th January 2024 with the festival of Sankranti set to take place this week.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Teja Sajja, and the director Prasanth Varma talked about the film and the experience they had while working on the film. During the interaction, Teja was asked about the reactions he received after the film’s teaser was released.

Teja Sajja responded, “To be very honest, the whole of India has applauded the film, they are happy and they are rooting for us. That builds a lot of responsibility on us and I’m sure we are going to deliver an entertaining, exciting project that they are expecting.”

Teja Sajja on HanuMan teaser getting positive response

Moreover, Prasanth Varma also revealed how he always wanted to do a superhero film and how the name of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology kept on coming to his mind. The director said, “Superhero is a genre that I always wanted to do, but it needs a certain kind of budget. So then I decided that I’d make a superhero film. Then, around that time, there were a lot of things that were going on in my life, and the name of Hanuman Ji kept happening around me. I started hearing Hanuman Ji a lot in my life.”

He further added, “I think, subconsciously, I don’t know what has happened, I’ve named the film HanuMan, and I thought it would be really nice if some normal kid like me gets the powers of Hanuman Ji.”

Teja Sajja also revealed how Chiranjeevi felt after seeing the film’s teaser, praising that the film will surely be a success.

More about HanuMan

HanuMan is a Telugu-language superhero film, written and directed by Prasanth Varma. It is the first installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film also marks director Prasanth Varma’s second collaboration with Teja Sajja which will continue as the cinematic universe is evolved.

The film, bankrolled by Primeshow Entertainment, features an ensemble cast of Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, and many more in key roles.

