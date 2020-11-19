EXCLUSIVE: Thala Ajith suffers injuries on the sets of Valimai; Gets treated in Hyderabad

Ajith is currently in Hyderabad and is getting an Ayurveda treatment after suffering minor injuries on the sets of Valimai.

Tamil superstar Ajith's upcoming film 'Valimai', directed by H. Vinoth, is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Due to COVID-19, the shooting and the release of the film got delayed. Now after months, the team has resumed the shoot and the new schedule is being completed at the Ramoji film city in Hyderabad. However, the makers will commence the next schedule only after a month as Ajith has again suffered injuries on the sets of the film.

A source told us that Ajith has suffered minor injuries while performing a stunt on the sets of his upcoming film. He is currently in Hyderabad and is getting an Ayurveda treatment for the same. Ajith has taken a short break from the shoot and is likely resume in a couple of weeks. This is not for the first time that he has injured himself during the shoot. Earlier, the Viswasam actor sustained bruises on his arms and legs while performing a bike stunt.

Valimai also stars Telugu actor Karthikeya, who is roped in to play a key role in Ajith starrer. On his birthday in September, he tweeted, "Special thanks to all #ThalaAjith sir fans for showering so much love on my birthday.I promise to work hard and make us all proud .."

The much-awaited Tamil film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP, and has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. and Yogi Babu are also a part of the film.

