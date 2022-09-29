EXCLUSIVE Tiger Nageswara Rao: Renu Desai onboard for Ravi Teja’s film; Kickstarts shoot today

Ravi Teja’s maiden Pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao, being helmed by Vamsee is the talk of the town since its inception. The makers recently roped in the National Award-winning actor, Anupam Kher for a crucial role in the film. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Badri actress Renu Desai is onboard for the Ravi Teja starrer.

“After Anupam Kher sir, Renu Desai has joined the sets in the new schedule of the film today and is playing a very crucial and powerful role of a writer and a social worker,” reveals a source. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the notorious thief and is set in the 70s in the village named Stuartpuram. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.