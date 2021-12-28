EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas on South movies being remade in Hindi: I believe people should watch original content

Tovino Thomas' first ever superhero film in Malayalam titled Minnal Murali was released on Netflix for Christmas and is getting positive reviews from everywhere. It has garnered unanimous praise for being a feel-good, grounded and engrossing superhero movie. There are reports that Minnal Murali will be remade in Hindi like many others. So in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about South films being remade in Hindi, Tovino Thomas said Bollywood doesn't require to remake South movies.

Saying that he doesn't see remake movies as a disadvantage, Tovino mentioned, "People who don't know Malayalam will be able to enjoy the content but what I believe is people should watch the original content." Tovino further added, "Bollywood also produces a lot of original content, they don't need to translate any movie or remake it. They can just dub and make people watch it."

Director Basil also added his insight and said, "With universal distributors and OTT platforms, we can have regional movies reach everywhere rather than being remade." Tovino also agreed to this and said, "Once it reaches larger audiences, there is no point in a remake. Movies like Joji, Virus and Kumbalangi Nights made marks despite getting remade or whatever."

Minnal Murali marks Tovino's second collaboration with director Basil Joseph after Godha and Kunjiramayanam. The film has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi, Merupu Murali in Telugu, Minchu Murali in Kannada. Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese will be seen in key roles. Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera and Shaan Rahman has composed the music. The film is produced by Sophia Paul.