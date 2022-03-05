Exclusive: Tovino Thomas spills the beans on Minnal Murali sequel

Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively about the sequel of his much-appreciated superhero project. Talking about the subject, the actor said, “We are yet to finalise the script and only if we land on a solid script, we can make some official announcement about the film. It will take some time for sure because we would not consider doing something without a solid script.”

He further revealed, “We have an idea, let the writers develop the script, and then we will decide if we should have a sequel or not. But definitely, there is a possibility for a sequel. We cannot spoil the name of Minnal Murali, we have to do something even better than what we did before.”

Check out the interview below:

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben starrer released in theatres yesterday and opened to positive reviews. Fans are in awe of the performance of the leads in this Malayalam flick. Tovino Thomas shines as a media professional. Focusing on a concept called Yellow Journalism, the film shows the ugly face of media houses.

This film also stars Sharafudheen as Pradeep John, Joy Mathew as Shivadas Kurup, Indrans as Thomas, Vijayaraghavan and Balachandran Chullikkad.

The cinematography of the film has been done by Jaffer Zadique and the editing has been handled by Saiju Sreedharan. The music for the film has been rendered by Sekhar Menon. Naradan was originally scheduled to be released in April 2021, but the film was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

