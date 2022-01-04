EXCLUSIVE: Valimai Telugu & Hindi posters launch by Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Arjun & Janhvi Kapoor

The much awaited and anticipated film of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai is not just released in Tamil. Yes, it is also going to release in Telugu and Hindi and today the first posters of the film are out. Fans can't contain their excitement as Ajith's Telugu and Hindi posters are out.

While Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya will launch the Telugu poster of Valimai, Hindi posters will be released by film's producers children, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor. All four actors will share the posters on their respective social media handles.

After the big release of poster, the Hindi and Telugu trailer of Valimai will release today as well. The Tamil trailer of the film which was released recently created a lot of buzz on the social media.

Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the film has wrapped up its shoot and is currently in its post-production stage. Billed as a full-fledged actioner, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

Recently, the trailer and 3 songs were released a few days ago and received love from every corner.