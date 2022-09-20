EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej's next with Praveen Sattaru to begin from October 10; Based on global issues

“We are starting the shoot from October 10 after the release of The Ghost. It is based on climate change, which is a global issue,” director Praveen Sattaru confirmed in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Varun Tej ’s next film with director Praveen Sattaru, tentatively titled VT12, is an action film. Amidst reports of the film being postponed, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Varun Tej and Praveen Sattaru’s project has not been shelved. Varun will commence shooting for this action-packed entertainer from October 10.

“It is again an action film and will see Varun Tej in a very exciting role. Cannot reveal much but it is an out-and-out action film,” he added. VT12 is a new space for Varun Tej as he will be exploring a genre that he has not done after F3: Fun and Frustration. He will play the role of a bodyguard in Praveen Sattaru's movie.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej is set to make his Hindi debut with a film based on true events. To be shot in both Hindi and Telugu, his next, tentatively titled VT13, will mark the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Varun Tej will play an Indian Air Force Pilot in it.

On the other hand, National Award-winning director Praveen Sattaru is gearing up for the big release- The Ghost starring Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role. The much-anticipated film will be out in theatres on October 5th for Dussehra 2022.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher to play an Intelligence Bureau officer in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao