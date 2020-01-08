EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Allu Arjun on Ranveer Singh's style: I can't pull that off
One of the biggest actors in the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun has been making his way into the hearts of the audience with his charming personality and powerful roles in the films. He is one of the few actors who is defying the norms and is living life on his own terms. Called as the stylish star of the industry, Bunny has always left his fans stunned with his dressing sense. However, the dashing star thinks its Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who give awesome style cues.
The anticipation around Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is sky high, courtesy his stylish looks and popularity of the songs. Talking about putting his personal inputs in the upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun said, "Overall when it comes to styling, I do take a lot of personal care. Even though we have stylists but I do have my personal stylist to understand my style. We all collaborate together, we get a lot of reference pictures, and we put a lot of effort into that. What you see in the movie is well planned and thought. I'm glad the entire style quotient in the film has come out really well."
Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo will hit the screens on January 12, 2020.
