EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Allu Arjun on Ranveer Singh's style: I can't pull that off

The dashing star of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun thinks its Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who give exceptional style cues. Watch the exclusive video below.

One of the biggest actors in the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun has been making his way into the hearts of the audience with his charming personality and powerful roles in the films. He is one of the few actors who is defying the norms and is living life on his own terms. Called as the stylish star of the industry, Bunny has always left his fans stunned with his dressing sense. However, the dashing star thinks its Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood star who give awesome style cues.

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun said, "Of late, I like Vijay Deverakonda...He has a clothing line and he puts too much efforts in it. I think I like his style. When it comes to men's clothing in the Bollywood industry, I appreciate Ranveer Singh's dressing. It takes a lot to dress like him, personally, I can't pull that off but I appreciate that they have an attitude of something to wear they like."



View this post on Instagram Fly as a falcon , soarin thru the sky A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 7, 2019 at 2:07am PST

The anticipation around Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is sky high, courtesy his stylish looks and popularity of the songs. Talking about putting his personal inputs in the upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun said, "Overall when it comes to styling, I do take a lot of personal care. Even though we have stylists but I do have my personal stylist to understand my style. We all collaborate together, we get a lot of reference pictures, and we put a lot of effort into that. What you see in the movie is well planned and thought. I'm glad the entire style quotient in the film has come out really well."

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo will hit the screens on January 12, 2020.

Also Read: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Butta Bomma Video Song: Allu Arjun wins hearts with his crazy dance moves

Watch Allu Arjun's exclusive interview here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More