EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Allu Arjun's stylist reveals actor has THIS strict rule when it comes to wearing colours

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has earned the title of 'stylish star' for his flamboyant style. Fans of the actor worldwide gush over his experimental style statements and the woman behind it is his stylist Harmann Kaur. Pinkvilla recently got into a conversation with celebrity stylist Harmann Kaur and she revealed everything about the actor's style. She also spoke about Allu Arjun's favourite brands and some major don'ts that the actor follows when it comes to wearing colours.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor's stylist revealed to us, "Arjun is very specific, he knows what he wants and when he knows what he wants, he definitely knows what he doesn't want. I have cracked that thing for him. He has a very specific colour palette. In the last few years, if you have observed, Allu Arjun has not worn anything other than black. It was a bit challenging because how much will you with the black suit. You can add a little twist here and there or get it customised and he loves personalised stuff. What he wouldn't do is definitely any random colour...black is his one top favourite colour. Give him anything black, he will like it. If there is no amazing black option, then we go with white."

Allu Arjun's latest film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was all about his style and crazy dance moves. Bunny makes sure that his style is the talk of the town along with his films.

