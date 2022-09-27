EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Chiyaan Vikram on his struggling days: I wanted to succeed for my father but…
Chiyaan Vikram opened up about his struggling days during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I will be released in a few days and the team is on a rigorous promotional tour for the historical drama. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Chiyaan Vikram was asked about his struggling days and did it have it easy because his father was also an actor. To this, the Cobra actor replied, "No my father did not have it easy, that is the problem, he never made it. He was like Sobhita, he ran away from home because he wanted to act."
He further added, "He would come to studios, he would stand outside Ave Maria studio, but would not be able to get in. He was quite a smart-looking dude and looked a little like an English actor. So, he told me, when he would be standing in a crowd, he would have heroes suddenly singling him out and saying, 'get that guy out'. So he had it that bad and then he struggled, and struggled, and struggled and he never did quite make it.
Check out the interview below:
He concluded by saying, "So, I guess there is a genetic loading. I have been wanting to act, I felt that fire, and my son feels the same way. He never told me to be an actor, but I had that drive and maybe I wanted to succeed for him, but then it became a struggle for me to find my feet. When you work so hard and finally reach your goal or at least somewhere there, I know I have not reached my destination yet, there is nothing more beautiful."
Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan I: Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram look best in ethnic at promotions; PICS