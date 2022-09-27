EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Chiyaan Vikram on his struggling days: I wanted to succeed for my father but…

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I will be released in a few days and the team is on a rigorous promotional tour for the historical drama. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Chiyaan Vikram was asked about his struggling days and did it have it easy because his father was also an actor. To this, the Cobra actor replied, "No my father did not have it easy, that is the problem, he never made it. He was like Sobhita, he ran away from home because he wanted to act."

He further added, "He would come to studios, he would stand outside Ave Maria studio, but would not be able to get in. He was quite a smart-looking dude and looked a little like an English actor. So, he told me, when he would be standing in a crowd, he would have heroes suddenly singling him out and saying, 'get that guy out'. So he had it that bad and then he struggled, and struggled, and struggled and he never did quite make it.

