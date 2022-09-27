EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karthi opens up on how his relationship with Suriya transformed after he left for US

Suriya and Karthi, the two popular actors are the sons of veteran actor Sivakumar. The celebrated brothers of Kollywood have earned a massive fan following due to their individual style. However, off-screen, they share a very different and emotional rapport with each other. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, for his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I, Karthi reveals how Suriya is like a ‘little dad’ to him and their relationship has transformed massively.

Karthi, who is two years younger than Suriya, said, “Until I left for the US to study, we both had best and worst of fights. We used to roll on the floor that’s how bad it was (laughs). We used to fight for cars, clothes and two boys in the house, you can imagine it was fireworks always but when I left, we didn’t have another person to fight with that’s when he started missing me and that’s when we actually became friends. We found a space where we could talk to each other and friends. After that, he became like a dad to me. He started taking care of me so much and made sure I didn’t face the problems he faced. He went through a lot…Though my father was an actor, he wasn’t somebody who would come inside and do anything for our career. So, my brother took care of those things for me, from my first film. He was there like a little dad to me. That’s how our relationship transformed from siblings fighting and gradually he became more and more responsible. I’m very proud of him. He has a large heart and always keeps me saying, ‘keep growing.”