EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Naga Chaitanya talks about Nepotism in Tollywood: It was much easier for me than someone...

Naga Chaitanya has recently been in the news for both his personal and professional life. The star gave another major hit in the form of the romantic entertainer, Thank You alongside Raashii Khanna. Chaitanya was also spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai a couple of days ago. The son of actor Nagarjuna recently opened up about the nepotism debate in the industry.

When asked about his opinion on nepotism, he said, "I don't see the sense to it. Of course, I am fortunate to have this kind of backing and when I wanted to be launched into this industry, it was much easier for me than someone climbing up the ladder. Of course, I don't deny that. But at the end of the day, tomorrow if my film releases and parallelly Mr. X or Y's film releases and they are not from a film family and his or her film collects 100 crore and mine collects 10, obviously, the first phone call of producers and directors are doing to go to him.”

Check out the interview below:

He further added, "At the end of the day, it is survival of the fittest. Everyone's talented, and everyone has got to hustle, once you are out there playing. Tomorrow, a first-generation actor's son or daughter comes and tells him, I want to become an actor, are they going to tell them no saying no it's nepotism? Don't get into the film industry, go do something else, no na. We are always proud that our children are inspired by the work we have done and they want to follow the same path."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya in talks with DJ Tillu director Vimal Krishna for his next