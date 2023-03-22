EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nani recalls how he got the term Natural Star, says "I'm not a fan of tags"

Nani is all geared for the release of his multilingual pan-Indian film Dasara. As we all know, Nani has been a torchbearer of good content in Telugu cinema for a long time now and has been lovingly labeled "Natural Star," off and on-screen. The tag name is something that has been used with respect and love by his fans and followers everywhere to denote their love for his work. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nani confessed to the origins of his title and his feelings toward its use.

I'm not a fan of tags...I want to be called Nani but I know that is coming from a very nice space," said Nani during an interview with Pinkvilla.

Nani's Exclusive Interview With Pinkvilla

The origins of the Natural Star title began with Bhale Bhale Magadivoy in 2015

We asked Nani about the origins of his "Natural Star" tag and he opened up about how sometime earlier in his career the Telugu media coined the term “Sahaja Natudu” to refer to him in articles, which roughly translates to "Natural Actor". But Nani goes on to explain that it was not until the year 2015 that the tagline was officially used in a film’s title card to refer to him. Nani shares that the director Maruthi Dasari, who made his successful film Bhale Bhale Magadivoy convinced him to use the title in the film as it was a comedy entertainer and would suit the mood of the film.

Nani’s initial reaction to the title and how it stayed

However, Nani goes on to explain that he initially was hesitant about the title and wanted to remove the title from his subsequent films. But he recounts how they tried removing the title from two of his subsequent films and how the fans reacted strongly against it hence the title stayed. Nani goes on to say that since everyone who loves him decided that the title suited him, he never again had doubts about using it in his films.

About Nani’s upcoming film Dasara

Nani is busy promoting Dasara, his upcoming Pan India release Dasara, co-starring Keerthi Suresh in the lead role. The film is all set for its release on the 30th of March and is expected to be an out-and-out action entertainer based on the rustic backdrop of the Singareni coal mines in Telangana.