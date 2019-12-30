EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neha Dhupia opens up on facing sexism in the South industry; Says, 'It did not bother me'

Neha Dhupia, who has been a part of a few Telugu films, wears her heart on her sleeve and doesn't fear to call a spade a spade. Recently, during a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha opened up on facing sexism down South. The stunner revealed about how the makers of the film insist on feeding the Hero first, while she would sit hungry on sets.

Neha Dhupia, one of the popular actresses in the Bollywood industry is known for her bold and straightforward conversation. Neha, who has been a part of a few Telugu films speaks from the heart and doesn't fear to call a spade a spade. Recently, during a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha opened up on facing sexism down South. The stunner revealed about how the makers of the film insist on feeding the Hero first while she would sit hungry on sets. The actress further added that despite everything, nothing ever bothered her.

Neha Dhupia said, "Long time back, when I was doing a South film, they always insisted in feeding the Hero first and I would be hungry but they would say he is in the shot so he will pick up the plate first.....such bizarre things would happen...this was many years ago but things like that don't happen any more. it happened with me just once on the set but I laughed it off and it really did not bother me." During her candid interview with us, Neha Dhupia also opened up about battling rejections and getting demotivated right in the early days of her career.

Check out Neha Dhupia's interview here:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia on trolls: It is not fair to trouble a new mum about her body weight

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia is busy with the shooting of her celebrity chat show. The yummy mummy invited her friends from the entertainment industry and gets out stories about them you've never heard before.

Credits :YouTube

Read More