EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rishab Shetty recalls how due to a producer's torture his film went horribly wrong

Pinkvilla recently conducted an Exclusive Performers of 2022 discussion, and Kantara star Rishab Shetty was also a part of the dialogue. During the interaction, the actor and director recalled his unpleasant experience with a producer, who made him add a comedy scene to one of his movies and how it turned out to be a disaster. He further revealed what made him start his own production banner.

He was quoted saying, "The producer was torturing us so we had to add the comedy scene and we messed it up. That is why I and Rakshit Shetty both opened our own production houses and produced Kirik Party, which I directed. After that, I did a children's film. We wanted to make films on stories we want to share, and hence we opened the banners. We made several experimental films under our banners. I backed a project named Shivamma, which has recently gone to the Busan Film Festival. We make films for the audience, so if they do not like it, we will make another one."

