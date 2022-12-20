EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rishab Shetty recalls how due to a producer's torture his film went horribly wrong
During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kantara star Rishab Shetty remembered his not-so-good experience with a producer of one of his films.
Pinkvilla recently conducted an Exclusive Performers of 2022 discussion, and Kantara star Rishab Shetty was also a part of the dialogue. During the interaction, the actor and director recalled his unpleasant experience with a producer, who made him add a comedy scene to one of his movies and how it turned out to be a disaster. He further revealed what made him start his own production banner.
He was quoted saying, "The producer was torturing us so we had to add the comedy scene and we messed it up. That is why I and Rakshit Shetty both opened our own production houses and produced Kirik Party, which I directed. After that, I did a children's film. We wanted to make films on stories we want to share, and hence we opened the banners. We made several experimental films under our banners. I backed a project named Shivamma, which has recently gone to the Busan Film Festival. We make films for the audience, so if they do not like it, we will make another one."
Anil Kapoor wants to work with Rishab Shetty
In the meantime, during the discussion, Anil Kapoor praised Rishab Shetty's Kantara. He also expressed his desire to work with the actor and director. When Rishab Shetty revealed that he conducts months-long rehearsals for his films and this is why he mostly casts newcomers in his films, a fascinated Anil Kapoor expressed his desire to work with Rishab Shetty and even requested the Kannada star to cast him on his next project. He was quoted saying, "Take me in your next film. I've done a Kannada film (Mani Ratnam's Pallavi Anupallavi) before."
Aside from Rishab Shetty and Anil Kapoor, Major star Adivi Sesh, Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur, Ayushman Khuranna, and Vidya Balan were also a part of Exclusive Performers of 2022.
