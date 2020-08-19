EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan approached to play Olympic weightlifter Karnam Malleswari in her biopic

According to our sources, the makers of Karnam Malleswari biopic are quite keen on roping in Vidya Balan. Read to know more.

The yet-untitled Telugu project, which is a biopic on Indian weightlifter Karnam Malleswari was announced this year in June. The film has been the talk of the town ever since and fans can't wait to know who will play Karnam Malleswari in her biopic. Directed by Sanjana Reddy, the makers of the film are currently busy with the scripting and casting process. According to our sources, the makers of Karnam Malleswari biopic are quite keen on roping in Vidya Balan. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, "We have not approached anyone except Vidya Balan for the role and have already sent her synopsis for the film. She has shown interest but is yet to give final confirmation on it. We think Vidya is apt for this role."

Karnam Malleswari will be jointly produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana. The makers unveiled an announcement poster of the film on Karnam Malleswari's birthday. The tagline read: ‘journey of a girl who lifted the nation’. Kona Venkat is not only the producer of the film but is also working on the film's script. The upcoming biopic has set high expectations as it will showcase the story of Karnam Malleswari, the legendary weightlifter who became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics.

Earlier, it was speculated Rakul Preet Singh and Nithya Menon have been approached to play the lead role in the film.

Well, Vidya Balan has become ‘Queen of Biopics’ and has delivered the toughest of characters gracefully on the big screen. Vidya was last seen in Shakuntala Devi, a lady who was also known as the "human computer". Devi strove to simplify numerical calculations for students.

