EXCLUSIVE: Vijay and Pooja Hegde to begin second schedule of Beast from July 1 in Chennai

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen space in director Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming film, Beast. The first look and title of the film was released yesterday to celebrate Vijay's 47th birthday. Amidst high expectations among the moviegoers on social media, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that makers of Beast will kick-start the second schedule of the film in Chennai from July 1st. Pooja Hegde will finally join Vijay for the shoot in Chennai. According to our sources, massive sets have been created in Chennai for the film's new schedule. The team has spent whopping amount for the same.

Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, Beast, which was earlier referred as Thalapathy 65, went on floors on March 31. The team then headed to Georgia for the first schedule of the film sans Pooja Hegde. Vijay has already wrapped up the first schedule and fans can't wait to know what's next in store for them. Amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday extended lockdown till June 28. However, lockdown is extended in the state for another week but with a few more relaxations. Chennai has also permitted a few more relaxations. With things getting back to normal slowly, the filmmakers are scheduling the shoots with more safety and precautions.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is on roll and is one of the busiest actresses in the film industry. The stunner has some mega projects in the kitty. Pooja is also looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni. Pooja is having a busy year with back to back big-budget films in the kitty. The Pan-India actress has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring . Her next is with and is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

