EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda or Anand, who is likely to get married first? Pushpaka Vimanam actor reveals

Vijay Deverakonda actor maintains a very low-key personal life but his younger brother Anand who is promoting his film Pushpaka Vimanam spilled some beans in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. When asked Anand who is most likely to get married between and him and Vijay Deverakonda, he said probably me for sure but not anytime soon.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular stars and is called 'the heartthrob of Tollywood' as enjoys a massive fan base. His extremely charming looks and perfectly toned physique can make any girl fall for him. Of course, there is a lot of curiosity around his dating life.