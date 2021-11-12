EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda or Anand, who is likely to get married first? Pushpaka Vimanam actor reveals

Vijay Deverakonda likely to get married
Vijay Deverakonda actor maintains a very low-key personal life but his younger brother Anand who is promoting his film Pushpaka Vimanam spilled some beans in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. When asked Anand who is most likely to get married between and him and Vijay Deverakonda, he said probably me for sure but not anytime soon. 

When asked Anand who is most likely to get married between and him and Vijay Deverakonda. "Probably me, I think it is going to be but not anytime soon. Maybe some 3 to 4 later but things can change, we will see", said Anand laughingly.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular stars and is called 'the heartthrob of Tollywood' as enjoys a massive fan base. His extremely charming looks and perfectly toned physique can make any girl fall for him. Of course, there is a lot of curiosity around his dating life. 

Anand also dodged the 'are you in love' question and said, "maybe yes, maybe no."

Pushpaka Vimanam released today in theatres and so far has been receiving positive responses. Vijay Deverakonda left no stone unturned to promote this film as he is producing it. The movie premiere, which took place yesterday at Vijay Deverakonda's multiplex theatre AVD Cinemas was all things extravaganza.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen next in the upcoming pan India film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film stars Ananya Panday as the female lead and Mike Tyson will be seen in a key role. Liger is produced by Puri Connects and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

