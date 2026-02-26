EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Kodava wedding to happen at 5 pm after Telugu nuptials

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna haven’t yet made their first appearance as husband and wife. However, reports suggested that they were set to tie the knot today, (February 26, 2026) at 8 AM. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the couple has indeed gotten married as per Telugu rituals this morning. Now, the second traditional wedding from the bride’s side is set to happen at 5 PM today, overlooking the sunset in Udaipur. Read on!

About Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Coorg Kodava wedding

While extensively covering Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that in honor of their respective cultures and traditions, the couple will be hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies. This morning, a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony commenced, after which the Dear Comrade co-stars were pronounced husband and wife.

Now, an insider close to the couple has revealed that their second traditional nuptials, the Coorg Kodava wedding, will take place this evening, and the auspicious time is 5 PM. The couple is set to enjoy the setting sun as they step into the new phase of their life.

A source informed us, “The Telugu wedding started at 8 a.m. and went all till 11.30 AM, and they're not coming out for pics till the teams distribute sweets to the paps. The Coorg Kodava wedding from Rashmika's side is happening at 5 PM with a sunset view.”

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s pre-wedding festivities

After enjoying a relaxing Monday with friends and family, the couple got decked up to let their hair down at their Sangeet ceremony. As they arrived hand-in-hand, Rashmika and Vijay enjoyed a surprise dance performance from their respective mothers. At the event, Vijay’s mom also presented her heirloom bangle to her daughter-in-law as a gesture of love, acceptance, and family history.

The following day (February 25, 2026), the Haldi ceremony was hosted. The couple decided to dedicate the fun event to their pet dogs and keep it warm and welcoming. Giving a twist to the traditional Haldi event, they opted for Holi colors and flowers.

