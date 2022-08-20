EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda says he 'enjoyed' meeting Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on The Godfather sets

Vijay Deverakonda needs no introduction. He is a known name in the film industry. Vijay has worked in movies such as Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, NOTA, and others. Next, he will be seen in the pan-India film Liger. Recently, he got a chance to meet Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on the sets of The Godfather. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay opened up about his interaction with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi and said he 'enjoyed' the meeting.

During the meeting, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his meeting with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on the sets of The Godfather. He said, "Chiranjeevi sir has been someone I looked up to... Growing up my dad used to tell his story of how he came from nothing and became the mega star of Telugu cinema. So, I always enjoy interacting with him because we talk a lot about his journey and I love that bit about him... His rise is what's interesting to me." He further said, "And, Salman sir, it was time first, I was meeting him. It was brief but I enjoyed seeing him and saying Hi."

Talking about his upcoming film Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

Watch full interview here:

