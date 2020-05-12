EXCLUSIVE Vijay Deverakonda's stylist Shravya Varma spills the beans on creating stand out looks for the star

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, stylist Shravya Varma revealed the secret and how she works on Vijay Deverakonda's outfits for every event.

Tollywood film industry's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is known for his swag, confidence, his unapologetic choices and unconventional looks. The Arjun Reddy star grabs eyeballs with his quirky style statements and the person behind his styling is Shravya Varma. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, stylist Shravya Varma revealed the secret and how she works on Vijay's outfits for every event. She also spilled the beans about one VD statement, which is mandatory in her styling for the actor.

Speaking about it, she says, "I definitely do a lot of research in bringing things to him that is not very common or easily spotted on other actors here. For example, if he is attending a red carpet and he has to wear a suit then I make sure that the suit is something that will definitely stand out and not blend. Be it in colour or pattern or anything but there has to be one striking element on it. Like I had “rowdy” written on one of his red carpet suits in 2017."

She continues, "He was the first one to wear a full-fledged printed suit to IIFA south red carpet in 2016. I recall many custom made outfits like that I had made for him that became pretty sensational on various media platforms. So yes, that VD statement is mandatory for me to register if I am a part of his look."

