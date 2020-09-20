EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda's stylist was REFUSED outfits for the actor by a big designer before Arjun Reddy

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda's stylist made some shocking revelations. Watch full interview here.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry. The heartthrob is not only known for his powerful roles in films like Arjun Reddy and NOTA among others but is also popular for his dressing sense. Recently, speaking to Pinkvilla, VD's stylist Shravya Varma revealed that she was in a rude shock when big designers rejected to lend clothes for the actor and replied 'We don’t source for Tamil and Telugu actors.'

During one of the throwback interviews, Shravya Varma had said that a lot of big fashion designers were not open to source clothes to South actors. Spilling the beans on the same, the young stylist in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla added that how things have improved a bit now but it still exists.

Vijay Deverakonda's stylist reveals, "The same designers who had earlier denied to source clothes to South celebs have opened stores now in Hyderabad."

One designer denied sourcing to Vijay because he didn't know the magnitude of Arjun Reddy back then Stylist Shravya Varma

Sharing her unpleasant experience with a designer, she revealed, "One designer denied sourcing to Vijay because he didn't know the magnitude of Arjun Reddy back then. Now the same person would approach me now saying, 'we want to source for him'."

She continued, "I styled PV Sindhu and immediately after Olympics I requested a big name there (Mumbai) and they outright said no, we are not interested and when they saw pictures all over that she is taking awards from PM and President, they called me saying we would like to source outfits to so and so. It was little brash the way they said no. I don't have an issue with designer choosing not to source but I had an issue with the way they put it."

