EXCLUSIVE: Vijaykumar made me 'correct many dialogues' in Oh My Dog, reveals director Sarov Shanmugam

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Apr 20, 2022 07:19 PM IST  |  8.8K
Oh My Dog director Sarov Shanmugam
Tamil film, Oh My Dog will see three generations of a family, real-life grandfather-father-son trio Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay, and Arnav Vijay for the first time on-screen. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director Sarov Shanmugam reveals how under Vijaykumar's guidance he has 'corrected many dialogues in the movie.' 

"Vijaykumar is a perfectionist. Even a small word or even a little of negative he will say, 'why a negative word in between.". He always wants to spread love through his character. He was very conscious that nothing should go wrong with children. Under his guidance, I corrected many dialogues in the movie. For Arjun sir, we have toned down his performance as a father. He co-operated well. Arnav is a darling, he is a born actor. He will come to sets well-prepared, and his mom helped him a lot to byheart Tamil sentences. Nothing was troublesome but I always forget to say cut and they continue doing their thing," reveals director Sarov Shanmugam.

In pic: Director Sarov Shanmugam

Sharing a bit about what went behind casting three generations of a family in one film, Sarov says, "Nothing was planned everything happened organically. The story is about a strong bond between grandchild and grandfather, that's how the casting went about." 

"I had this story for a very long time. I wanted to make a film only for the kids, a heartwarming film. The moment I shared this idea, Suriya sir motivated me to go for it. It was him who suggested getting Arnav onboard," adds Sarov. 

Oh My Dog is produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 21.

Credits: Pinkvilla

