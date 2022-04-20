EXCLUSIVE: Vijaykumar made me 'correct many dialogues' in Oh My Dog, reveals director Sarov Shanmugam

Tamil film, Oh My Dog will see three generations of a family, real-life grandfather-father-son trio Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay, and Arnav Vijay for the first time on-screen. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director Sarov Shanmugam reveals how under Vijaykumar's guidance he has 'corrected many dialogues in the movie.'

"Vijaykumar is a perfectionist. Even a small word or even a little of negative he will say, 'why a negative word in between.". He always wants to spread love through his character. He was very conscious that nothing should go wrong with children. Under his guidance, I corrected many dialogues in the movie. For Arjun sir, we have toned down his performance as a father. He co-operated well. Arnav is a darling, he is a born actor. He will come to sets well-prepared, and his mom helped him a lot to byheart Tamil sentences. Nothing was troublesome but I always forget to say cut and they continue doing their thing," reveals director Sarov Shanmugam.

In pic: D irector Sarov Shanmugam

Sharing a bit about what went behind casting three generations of a family in one film, Sarov says, "Nothing was planned everything happened organically. The story is about a strong bond between grandchild and grandfather, that's how the casting went about."

"I had this story for a very long time. I wanted to make a film only for the kids, a heartwarming film. The moment I shared this idea, Suriya sir motivated me to go for it. It was him who suggested getting Arnav onboard," adds Sarov.