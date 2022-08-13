EXCLUSIVE: Vish on playing baddie & working with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger: 'We've lot of things in common'

Vijay Deverakonda's pan indian film Liger is gearing up for the grand release of his next Liger, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film has set major expectations and netixens can't wait to watch on the big screen. Apart from Vijay, ever since trailer, if it's any other person from the cast, who is stealing limelihjt is Vish, the antagonist of the film.

Vish will mark his debut on silver screen with Sanju the Baddie who is the lead antagonist in the film Liger. Since the trailer was dropped Vish managed to grab the eyeballs through his glimpse of ferocious swag. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, “It was amazing sharing screen space with Vijay, coming from the same city we have a lots of things in common. I believe he is an amazingly honest & confident actor. It was very sporting and challenging for me to share screen space with him and all the scenes where we fight each other are my favourite because it does give me goosebumps every time I watch it.”

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India films is releasing August 25. The film marks the debut of the actor in Bollywood. In the upcoming sports, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kick boxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

