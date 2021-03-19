Exclusive: Vishnu Vishal had a major spinal injury during the shooting of Aranya; Director opens up

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya will be released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The upcoming trilingual film Aranya starring Rana Daggubati in the lead role is one of the highly anticipated films. Titled Aranya in Telugu, the film also stars Vishnu Vishal in one of the lead roles. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya is all set to be released on March 26. Talking during an interview with us, the film’s director revealed that Vishnu Vishal had a major spinal injury while shooting the climax stunt sequence.

After the injury, they had to halt the shooting process for three months. He said, “During the shooting of the climax stunt sequence, Vishnu Vishal had a hit in his head due to which he had a spinal injury. After the injury, we could not shoot for three months as the actor had to be in rest”. It was also revealed by the director that Rana Daggubati had an intense diet and fitness regime to shed about 30 kilos for one sequence.

The director also stated that the lead actors had a session with the elephants for about 15 days. The lead actors were trained professionally to be around the elephants and they were even asked to spend some days with the elephants. The film will be released as Kaadan in Tamil, while the Hindi version has been titled as Haathi Mere Saathi. The trilingual is produced by Eros Motion Pictures. Apart from Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal, the film also has Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgoankar and Raghu Babu in key roles.

