EXCLUSIVE: Vishnu Vishal's VV18 titled Gold Spot; Ravi Teja to make a special appearance

As we reported earlier, Tollywood star Ravi Teja and Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal have teamed up for something special. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Vishnu Vishal and Ravi Teja have collaborated on a project titled Gold Spot. Backed by Ravi Teja, this Vishnu Vishal film, tentatively called VV18 will also see Khiladi actor in a special appearance.

"Vishal was super excited to collab for the bilingual film with Ravi Teja right from their first meeting. Finally, it is happening with Ravi Teja's special appearance which will be one of the biggest highlights. This smashing new combination is going to make a lot of noise," revealed a source close to the development.

Besides being a co-producer with Vishnu Vishal for Gold Spot, Ravi Teja has many crazy projects set to release in 2022-23. His upcoming movie, Tiger Nageswara Rao marks his first Pan-India project.

To be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed by Vamsee and has GV Prakash Kumar on board to score music with dialogues by Srikanth Vissa. It is based on the life of the notorious thief from Stuartpuram.