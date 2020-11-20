EXCLUSIVE: We never took advantage of Anand being Vijay Deverakonda's brother says director Vinod Ananthoju

Anand Deverakonda, who is Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother, had made his acting debut with film Dorasani.

Middle Class Melodies starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma as leads, is a light-hearted laughter ride that shares an outside perspective on the ups and downs of middle-class life. The film released today online and it has opened to a positive response on social media. Well, Anand is already popular as VD's younger brother, and we asked director Vinod Ananthoju if he is ready for the comparisons that will be made between Deverakonda brother post MCM's release.

To this, he replied, "I kind of anticipated this but the confidence is the story itself... We were never trying to take an advantage of Anand being Vijay Deverakonda's brother. The story of the film doesn't take any kind of advantage from that. We were confident that whenever the trailer or movie comes out, people will see Anand as Raghava only and not like Vijay's brother. We were confident about that."

Anand was not my first choice for the film director Vinod Ananthoju

Vinod also spilled the beans that Anand was not the first choice for Middle Class Melodies. "When we first started writing this story, I didn't have any actor in mind. So once the story got finished, I started looking for actors and Anand was not my first choice. I pitched initially to many new actors..The only thing I was clear about was that for this movie, all the actors should be relatively fresh. I didn't want senior and established actors for the lead roles as they come with baggage, right. I wanted the audience to feel that this is happening right next to their home, their village, the director opened up as he spoke about his debut film.

He further added, "My friend Tharun Bhascker suggested that Anand might fit for this role. So, I went and narrated the story to him and he looks the boy-next-door. He is very normal in appearance, so I thought he will be good for this role."

