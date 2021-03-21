EXCLUSIVE: What effort Allu Arjun and Sukumar have put in for Pushpa is GOLD; Allu Sirish OPENS up on the film

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun's brother and actor Sirish spilled the beans about the actor's prep up session for Pushpa.

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India project that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The actor worked on the project even during the lockdown and practised Chittoor accent for his role in the film. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun's brother and actor Sirish spilled the beans about the actor's prep up session for Pushpa.

Since the Allu brothers bond well and discuss each other's work, we recently asked Allu Sirish what he thinks about Pushpa. To this, he replied, "Honestly I don't know much about the film and can't even speak about it. The only thing that I can giveaway is Sukumar Garu already said it, "you can call him an iconic star after this film." The effort he (Allu Arjun) has put throughout the lockdown was incredible. During the lockdown, every day for three months on zoom he was practising his accent..he will be speaking Chittoor accent. Sukumar used to also be there on the line, some of the days. I used to wonder what is he doing alone in the room every day and I figured out he was practising his accent. He puts his homework that much and I can only say, results are not in our hands but what Sukumar sir and Arjun has put in the effort is gold, the intention is pure."

Pushpa is based on sandalwood smuggling and will be set in a forest and it stars Mollywood's powerhouse Fahadh Faasil as an antagonist. Pushpa will release this year on August 13!

