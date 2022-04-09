EXCLUSIVE: Yash on his KGF: Chapter 2 character: Rocky is fire, enemies are petrol

Ahead of the much-awaited and anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2, Yash and his team are promoting their film progressively in many parts of the nation. The team is proactively talking about this forthcoming drama and leaving fans excited for the film. The team of KGF: Chapter 2 including Yash, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty interacted with Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview. During the interview, Yash defined KGF: Chapter 2 with powerful dialogue and left everyone's excitement level sky-high about the film.

Describing his character Rocky, who is fighting against many forces in the film, Yash said, "Your enemies bring out or your this thing brings out the best in you. There was one dialogue in Chapter 1, Rocky is like a fire and enemies are like petrol and the more you add fuel more the fire intensifies so that's actually Chapter 2. Because of the strong personalities and strong characters trying to trouble Rocky so he has to be stronger, wilder and he should be mad."

While Yash will be playing the role of Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt will be making his debut in the South Indian movie industry in the role of Adheera in the highly anticipated sequel KGF: Chapter 2. The film also features Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in crucial roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner and helmed by Prashanth Neel, the pan-Indian project is slated to be out by April 14.

Watch the full interview video here:

