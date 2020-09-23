EXCLUSIVE: Yash walks an extra mile for preparing for KGF 2; Undergoes intensive training for the lead role

As the audience is waiting for KGF 2, it is reported that Yash is sweating hard in the gym to get in perfect shape for his role as he resumes shooting for the movie.

Yash has been the talk of the town post the stupendous success of his 2018 Kannada period action movie KGF Chapter 1 and there are no second thoughts about it. While his charm made the ladies go weak on their knees, he became the new trendsetter for men with his swag and looks. Post the success of KGF Chapter 1, all eyes have been on the sequel of this Prashanth Neel directorial wherein Yash will be seen reprising his role of Rocky Bhai from the first installment.

While the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, KGF 2 shooting was halted due to the COVID 19 pandemic. And as the things are getting back to normal gradually, it is reported that Yash has recently hit the sets once again to resume the shoot for the movie. This isn’t all. Sources close to the actor have exclusively told Pinkvilla that Yash has been walking an extra mile for KGF 2 and is sweating hard in the gym to get in perfect shape. “Yash is going the extra mile and has doubled up on his workout routines while preparing to get back on the sets and start shooting for KGF2. His daily workout routine is broken down into different sets of exercises,” the source was quoted saying.

The source also spilled beans about Yash’s daily routine and revealed the routine includes cardio, heavy weight training and several different exercises. The source stated, “Yash starts his day super early around 6 am with half an hour of cardio. Following which he starts weight training and ab workouts that take up an hour and then another cardio session. Yash also works out in the evening with different exercises and heavy weight training, he is also on a very strict diet.”

Meanwhile, talking about KGF 2, the movie happens to be one of the highly anticipated movies. Apart from Yash, the movie will also feature Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist Adheera.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash resumes shooting for the film after 6 months in Bengaluru; PHOTO goes viral

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×