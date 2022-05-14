Executive producer Karthik Gowda debunks rumours of KGF 3 'starting anytime soon'

KGF 2 has been one of the greatest movies of this year. Fans absolutely loved the grandeur and larger-than-life element and the brilliant performances by the talented actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others. Yash once again reprised the role of Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 2 and the audience was thrilled to see the actor in his most beloved avatar. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the action drama was released nationwide on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Fans now are eagerly awaiting the next instalment. Recently, there were rumours about the movie production starting soon this year. Now, executive producer Karthik Gowda debunked all these rumours.

On Saturday, Karthik Gowda tweeted, “The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us , we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it.” Well, looks like us fans have to wait a little bit more for the sequel! Of course, we are sure that it is all worth it - looking at KGF Chapter 1 & 2, it is only going to be grander.

Check Karthik Gowda's tweet:

Meanwhile, talking about the journey of making KGF Chapter 2, protagonist Yash had said, “The story is the same but in terms of scale people gave us strength to go the extra mile. We had decided one thing, we will tell this story in the best possible way. In the back of our heads, we knew we are playing for the gallery now.”

