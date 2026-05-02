Exes Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu attend same wedding with new partners Sobhita Dhulipala and Raj Nidimoru, Watch

Naga Chaitanya, along with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala, was recently spotted at Sunil Narang’s daughter Simran’s wedding in Hyderabad. Apart from Chay, his ex-wife and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also seen attending the same event alongside her husband Raj Nidimoru, making it a rare occasion where all four were present.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala attend same wedding as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

In videos shared by paparazzi, former couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were seen attending the wedding with their respective spouses, Sobhita Dhulipala and Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in a magenta-coloured saree as she made her way past the paparazzi, linking arms with her husband Raj, who walked ahead.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was seen exiting the wedding venue with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala. While the actor donned a dark blue blazer, the The Night Manager actress kept it elegant in a blue saree.

Watch the videos here:

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were married earlier. The couple, who were friends before dating, tied the knot in 2017 in a ceremony held in Goa. However, they separated a few years later and officially divorced in 2021. Chay remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

Samantha later remarried, tying the knot with The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025. This marked Raj Nidimoru’s second marriage, as he was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Naga Chaitanya is next set to appear in a lead role in Vrushakarma. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is expected to be an adventure thriller, with Chay playing a treasure hunter. Apart from the Thandel actor, the movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava as co-leads.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram. The action film is slated for release on May 15, 2026, although it may face a postponement.

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