Exhibitors association plans to SHUT DOWN Tamil Nadu theaters after March 2020? Find Out

If reports are to be believed, theaters in Tamil nadu will remain shut after March 1, 2020. The exhibitors are reportedly finding it difficult to run the business with the existing 8% Local Body Entertainment Tax (LBET).

In what comes as an extended episode of last year’s tussle between Tamil Film Producers Council and the Digital Service Providers, reportedly, there might be a total theater shutdown from March 1, 2020. Last year, theaters in Tamil Nadu remained closed for about 50 days. After the Tamil Film Producers Council and the Digital Service Providers agreed on transparency on ticketing systems, the shutdown was taken back. Post the strike, a Government Order was issued stating that there should be computerised ticketing throughout the state.

Now, in a fresh trouble, the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association will be implementing a total theatre shutdown from March 1, 2020 as it is apparently difficult for the exhibitors to run the business with the existing 8% Local Body Entertainment Tax (LBET). Talking to The Times Of India, exhibitor Tiruppur Subramaniam said that it was almost impossible to operate theaters with the existing 18% GST plus the 8% LBET in addition to the 70% which they pay the distributors.

He was quoted as saying, “Earlier, when we intimated the same to the government, they said a solution would be arrived at in six months’ time, but so far, nothing has happened. An official decision on the shutting down of movie halls will be announced if the meeting between producers, exhibitors and distributors, scheduled to be held after Pongal, doesn’t yield any result.

Credits :Times Of India

