Expensive cars and bikes worth whopping crores owned by Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya is known for his luxurious collection of cars and bikes. From Ferrari to Mercedes, you name it and he has it.

Naga Chaitanya, as we all know keeps himself away from social media and media glare. However, whatever few posts that you see on his Instagram account is all things bike and cars. He is an avid car and bike enthusiast. Not only Naga Chaitanya but Akhil too has an incredible and flattering collection of cars and they have inherited the love for it from their dad Nagarjuna Akkineni. Chaitanya is known for his luxurious collection of cars and bikes. From Ferrari to Mercedes, you name it and he has it.

His collection of expensive bikes and cars will definitely make you drool. While we take a look at the current collection of these expensive toys, his previous bikes include a Honda CBR 600 RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX - 636 and Yamaha YZF - R1 to name a few. Let's take a look at some stunning pieces owned by Naga Chaitanya.

1. BMW R9T: This 2014 launched motorcycle is a part of Chay's expensive bike and car collection and is worth a whopping Rs 19 Lakh. Here's a look at the throwback photo when Naga Chaitanya took his wife Samantha Akkineni on a road trip on this racer bike.



2. Triumph Thruxton R bike: Chay loves bikes and his classy yet expensive collection speaks volume of it. He owns this racer bike Triumph Thruxton that is worth Rs 13 Lakh approx.



3. Ferrari F 430: From John Cena to Justin and Sanjay Dutt, many biggies own this red beauty. The Majili actor, who has inherited the love for cars and bikes from his dad Nagarjuna also owns this swanky car that is worth Rs 1.75 crore approx.



4. Mercedes Benz G-Class G63: Besides Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, , cricketer Hardik Pandya are among the celebs who own this killer machine that is worth Rs 1 crore approx.



5. MV Agusta F4: This red beauty is priced at Rs 26 to Rs 35 Lakh and is said to be Naga Chaitanya's favourite toy of all. He has been spotted a lot of times taking this classic piece on a spin in Hyderabad.



These are just a few to name, the actor has an incredible collection of such machines parked in the garage of his lavish house in Hyderabad.

