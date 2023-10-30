Extra-Ordinary Man Teaser OUT: Nithiin shines in first rushes; look out for must-watch Baahubali reference

Extra-Ordinary Man, the Nithiin starrer finally gets a teaser today and dropped on YouTube just some while ago. The teaser which features the lead Nithiin as an extra in movies delves into a fun and comical ride of a movie.

The film which is directed and written by Vakkantham Vamsi features Sreeleela in the leading lady’s role which is encapsulated as a Harris Jayraj musical. The teaser even features a special moment from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali which one must not take a chance to miss.

Check out the official teaser of Extra-Ordinary Man

ALSO READ: Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Nithiin and wife Shalini clicked at airport as they head to Italy; VIDEO