Extra-Ordinary Man Trailer: Nithiin starrer promises rollercoaster ride of laughter and action

Nithiin starrer Extra-Ordinary Man trailer is finally out! Since the first look release of Nithiin’s upcoming movie Extra-Ordinary Man, there has been excitement among moviegoers. The film is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and is said to promise a thrilling rollercoaster ride for the audience. Extra-Ordinary Man is all set to hit the theaters on December 8.

The trailer of the film was recently released at Prasad Imax in Hyderabad. In the Extra-Ordinary Man trailer, Nithiin portrays an aspiring young artist determined to make a mark in the competitive realm of the film industry. The trailer opens on a lighthearted note, gradually transitioning into a thrilling action-packed movie.

Interwoven with Vakkantham Vamsi's signature humor, the story exudes freshness and intrigue. His dialogues are sharp and witty, promising ample laughter throughout the film. The trailer carries a commercial undertone, setting the stage for an entertaining flick. The plot's serious side has been cleverly kept under wraps, piquing the audience's curiosity and anticipation.

Nithiin took to his X (formerly Twitter), to release the trailer. He captioned the tweet as “100% ENTERTAINMENT GUARANTEED. Enjoy the ExtraTrailer now :)https://youtu.be/GnO4cOx_wFQ. See you in theatres on DEC 8th.”

Nithiin announces the release of Extra-Ordinary Man trailer

Check out the trailer of Nithiin’s Extra-Ordinary Man below:

More about Nithiin Extra-Ordinary Man movie

The film stars Nithiin in the major role, as well as the outstanding Sreeleela as the lead actress. The second single from Extra-Ordinary Man seems to be an introductory song for Nithiin in the movie. The actor was featured in various scenarios hustling and bustling around in the song, as we can see in the small glimpses the lyrical video has offered.

Prior to this, the makers of Extra-Ordinary Man had dropped its first single called Danger Pilla, sung by Armaan Malik back in the month of August featuring both Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead. They also released the teaser of the film 10 days ago which gave a much more detailed idea of the film.

More about Nithiin’s work front

Nithiin's last film was the 2022 Telugu political action movie Macherla Niyojakavargam. This movie marked the directorial debut of editor M.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, who also wrote the film. It starred Nithiin in the lead role along with Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

The film produced by Nithiin's family under Sreshth Movies with music being orchestrated by Mahati Swara Sagar, went on to receive negative comments and became a box office failure.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to feature in the film Extra-Ordinary Man with Sreeleela in the leading role. The film is expected to be an action entertainer directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film is all set to be released on December 8, 2023.

