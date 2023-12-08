Extra Ordinary Man Twitter Review: Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer is a HIT or FLOP? Find out
Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man was released today, Friday, December 8. Read what the netizens have to say about Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer.
Extra Ordinary Man, Nithiin and Sreeleela's comedic collaboration will hit theaters on December 8th, 2023, and early audience and critic reviews are already pouring in. Critics praise the engaging story and strong performances, with Nithiin delivering another standout performance following his success in Bheeshma.
Directed and written by Vakkantham Vamsi, known for his earlier hits like Kick and Race Gurram, Extra Ordinary Man showcases Vamsi's masterful direction. Nithiin acknowledges the challenges faced by junior artists in the industry while also recognizing that simply portraying their struggles might not be engaging enough for audiences.
Nithiin's perspective on the film is that it offers a refreshing and unexplored look at the life of a junior artist. X (formerly Twitter) audiences have lauded the film as an out-and-out entertainer. The movie promises to be a hilarious rollercoaster ride, filled with unexpected twists and turns.
A Twitter user wrote, "#ExtraOrdinaryMan done with the 1st half and has good entertainment @actor_nithiin #Raoramesh comedy worked also."
Apparently, there's a Mahesh Babu reference in the film.
A moviegoer who is currently watching the film wrote, “just now done 1st half Hilarious Comedy with Good Interval, let's see 2nd Half...sree”
Check out the reviews of below Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man
Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man storyline
The Extra Ordinary Man film chronicles the journey of an ordinary actor working as an extra in the film industry. We are taken into the protagonist's life, a seemingly ordinary man. However, his life takes an extraordinary turn after the completion of a film shoot. The arrival of Maisamma, a mythical deity, plays a significant role in shaping the narrative and directing the protagonist's journey.
More about Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man movie
Sreeleela, Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Rohini, and Dr. Rajashekhar join Nithiin in the cast. The tale revolves around a junior artist, played by Nithiin, whose life takes a dramatic turn after a series of unforeseen incidents.
Nithiin expressed his desire to contribute to a film he truly believed in when discussing his decision to work on Extra Ordinary Man. While acknowledging his success with love stories and entertainers, he finds the unique opportunity to portray a junior artist in Telugu cinema particularly captivating.
Check out the trailer for Nithiin's movie Extra Ordinary Man below
Brahmaji, Ajay, Harsha Vardhan, Suman, Annapurnamma, Pavitra Naresh, Ravi Varma, and Hyper Aadi round out the supporting cast. Nithiin's father, N Sudhakar Reddy, and his sister, Nikitha Reddy, produce Extra Ordinary Man. Harris Jayaraj's music further enhances the overall cinematic experience.
