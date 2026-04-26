F2 actress Mehreen Pirzada ties knot in intimate ceremony, here’s all about her husband Arsh Aulakh

Mehreen Pirzada has entered a new phase in her life! The actress announced that she got married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday (April 26). Taking to her social media, she shared the first pictures from her wedding wherein Mehreen looked absolutely stunning alongside her beau, Arsh Aulakh. As soon as she shared the glimpse of her intimate wedding, held in Himachal Pradesh, they quickly went viral, with the celebrities congratulating the newlywed couple.

On her special day, Mehreen looked radiant in a blush-pink lehenga with intricate sequin work. To complete her look, the F2 actress opted for a layered stone necklace, matching earrings, and a maang tikka. Besides matching jewelry, her bridal look was about soft makeup. The way she styled her hair by keeping it open under her delicate veil exuded grace and charm. On the other hand, Arsh complemented her in matching blush-pink attire, and the couple looked straight out of a fairy tale.

Announcing the big news, Mehreen wrote, "26.04.26," followed by infinity, red heart, and evil eye emoticons. She also included the hashtag “#ArshDiMehr." It should be noted that Mehreen Pirzada kept her personal life out of the limelight.

However, fans are curious to know who Arsh Aulakh is. At the moment, not much information is available about him. His Instagram account is private and has 526 followers. His bio reads, "Cars and Travel, Sports and Netflix, Living the Dream...."

For the unversed, Mehreen is gearing up to make her Kannada debut with Nee Sigoovaregu. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Phillauri and was last seen in the crime thriller Sultan of Delhi (2023), directed by Milan Luthria.



Pinkvilla congratulates Mehreen Pirzada and Arsh Aulakh on their new chapter of life.

ALSO READ: Ahead of birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals 'finding her voice' on healing journey: “My truth stayed”