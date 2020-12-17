F2 Sequel: Tamannaah Bhatia looks mesmerising in a yellow desi attire at mahurat shoot of F3 with Varun Tej

One of the photos sees her being a part of the pooja ceremony with Varun Tej as the shooting of F3 goes on floors from today.

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada starrer F3, a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration, goes on floors today. The makers of the film hosted a launch ceremony today with mahurat shot given by Allu Aravind. One can see in the photos, Tamannaah Bhatia looking stunning a yellow mirror work dress as she poses for a picture with Varun Tej. The other picture sees her being a part of the pooja ceremony as the shooting goes on floors from today. Other lead stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen were missing from the launch event in Hyderabad.

Sharing about the mahurat shot, Tamannaah wrote on Instagram, "The F2 gang is back..Mahurat shot of F3 by Allu Arvind sir." On Venkatesh Daggubati's birthday recently, the makers released the teaser poster of F3 Movie, also featuring Varun Tej. Venky Mama star tweeted, "Triple the fun this time with #F3Movie ! Can't wait for this one." Anil Ravipudi will be helming the second part of the hit franchise. The first part of the film was a huge hit and managed to leave the audience in splits. It was a laugh riot and had hit Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Talking about the film's storyline, the first part of the film revolved around the leading actors and their wives, the second part will be all about money. The makers had tweeted, “Earlier it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let's add more fun in to the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie. Here is the concept poster."

