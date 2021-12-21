F3: Fun and Frustration team changes their release date for Bheemla Nayak, KGF Chapter 2 & Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Telugu film F3: Fun and Frustration, which was scheduled to release on 25 February 2022, has been pushed now to April 29. Announcing the same, Dil Raju said, "To facilitate release for Bheemla Nayak we are moving our F3 Movie from Feb 25. As Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced on April 1st and KGF Chapter 2 on April 14th, F3Movie will now release on April 29th."

Also, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak, which was scheduled to release on January 12, is now postponed to January 25. After a dreadful time for the film industry, it is great to see how filmmakers are making wise decisions by giving enough space to each other's films to perform well at the box office. Theatres in India have bounced back and several big films are lined up for release in 2022. April 2022 will see the biggest releases like Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Laal Singh Chaddha among others.

